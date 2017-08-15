MVStudio’s MV08 redesigns the 808 for the touchscreen generation

Many 808 emulations are designed to look and feel like Roland’s original hardware - the TR-08 that was announced last week is a prime example - but MVStudio’s MV08, an iOS app, is slightly different. This promises the sound of the classic drum machine, but with an interface that’s been redesigned to suit a touchscreen workflow.

MV08 is sample-based, and adds per-voice pan and pitch controls to the original control set. You also get two editable send effects per voice, as well as master 3-band EQ and distortion.

The sequencer has also been improved in comparison to the original, with the voice controls being sequencable on a per-step basis. Patterns can be up to 64 steps long and at either 16- or 32-step resolution, and you can store eight banks of 16 patterns.

Compatible with Audiobus, Inter-App Audio and Ableton Link, MV08 can be purchased now from the Apple App Store. It costs £3.99/$3.99