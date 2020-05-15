Music for All launches the 444 social media challenge

Music for All, a UK charity dedicated to providing access to music making for as many people as possible, is launching a social media challenge to raise badly-needed funds.

The 444 challenge has recruited ambassadors across the country and now it's your turn to get involved promoting this great cause and, frankly, showing off your lockdown-honed chops.

This is how it works...

1) Record yourself playing at least one minute of your favourite piece of music and post it on social media – remember to tag with #MusicforAll and #444challenge to spread the word!

2) Donate £4 to Music for All, and ask you friends and followers to show their appreciation by donating £4 too by visiting the 444 justgiving page.

3) Tag/nominate 4 friends/fellow musicians to take on the challenge

That’s it!

For more information about Music for All, visit musicforall.org.uk.

About Music for All

The Music For All Charity believes that everyone should have the opportunity to learn to play music. Making music changes lives. But not enough people are fortunate enough to have access to musical instruments or ways to help them to learn and discover. This is where we come in.

• We bring free of charge ‘Learn to Play’ experiences to people of all ages and backgrounds.

• We make grants available to address the musical needs of community music groups and educational organisations.

• We donate instruments and music tuition to individuals who need our help.

• We promote the life-changing benefits of music making.