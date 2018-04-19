Mr Pay Attention: 10 hip-hop beats that blew my mind

It’s abundantly clear that Mr Pay Attention is a busy man. “I’m in Miami right now working with XXXTentacion, and my phone’s ringing a lot. I’ve got OVO, I’ve got Ty Dolla Sign… but I don’t want to drop too many names!”

Also known as Shawn St Cyr, Mr Pay Attention cut his teeth in Atlanta, sleeping on Sonny Digital’s couch and watching a string of underground artists coming up. Now it’s his turn, thanks to his single Love You Better, with King Combs and Chris Brown.

“I actually met Christian Combs when I was in New York, and we worked on the record together. He knew Chris Brown, I knew Chris Brown as well. We were trying to see who could get to Chris first, and we kinda made a bet. He got to him first in the end!”

Click onto the next slide to dive into Mr Pay Attention’s top ten hip-hop beats, and to score some pro production advice along the way.