Mouthin’ Off is a free VST beatboxing plugin that sounds “authentic and raw”

If beatboxing is a skill that you don’t have in your locker - and, let’s face it, it probably is - you can fake it for free using Reflekt Audio’s Mouthin’ Off plugin .

Currently available for zero dollars (the regular price is $25), this contains more than 100 “true and authentic” beatbox sounds including snares, hi-hats, kick plosives and percussion. Use them to create grooves and you’re all set.

There are built-in effects, too, and everything is presented on a simple interface.