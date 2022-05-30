Moog One v1.5 firmware brings a raft of CV updates

Moog's biggest and best just got a little bit more impressive with the release of v1.5 firmware for the Moog One synth.

The One is Moog's all-analogue supersynth, placing all its collective decades of know-how into one fabulously well-designed and beautifully put together box. It features a Fatar keyboard with aftertouch, three synths in one, multiple screens, 73 knobs, 144 buttons and an XY pad for extra expression and multiple modulation options.

The One – if you can track 'one' down – will set you back an impressive £5,499, making it something a little extra special for those that take their synths seriously.

And as a treat for all those premium purchasers, Moog has just updated The One adding a host of features and tweaks to make it even more desirable.

The main thrust of the improvements focus on the keyboard's CV skills, hugely expanding the number of CV input and output options and offering new ways for CV coming in to affect parameters within the synth (such as envelope gates, expression, master volume and more).

Plus, in further CV tweaks, it's now possible to control connected synths and the like from The One using velocity, modulation output, and a whole host of new skills for the sustain pedal and multiple further pedal options. All CV input functions are now available to the Sustain Pedal input.

Speaking of that sustain pedal… Sustain and Sostenuto functionality is now fully implemented and The One sends and responds to MIDI CC 64 (for sustain pedal) and MIDI CC 66 (for sostenuto).

Elsewhere voice card calibrations "ensure optimal tuning and response of all components of the analogue voice circuits". And system calibrations "ensure proper functionality of the inputs, outputs, potentiometers, and the LHC".

Plus there's a new “Return to Zero All” Command (Shift +RTZ) which returns the sequencers for all three synths to zero, regardless of the Panel Focus settings.

And there are the usual bug and crash fixes (eliminating a crash where all three synths were selected simultaneously in a 'More' page).

For those lucky enough to own one – enjoy! Find out more on the Moog (opens in new tab) website.