Mooer debuts two more Micro Preamps, the UK Gold PLX and Blueno

Unstoppable Chinese pedal behemoth Mooer has announced two more entries in its Micro Preamp series: the 019 UK Gold PLX and 020 Blueno.

The UK Gold PLX is based on a 1967 50W Plexi, taken from the collection of Tracii Guns, and aims to span crisp cleans to classic overdrive.

Bruno’s 36W Class A UG30 is the inspiration for the Blueno, promising a “silky chime” and “cranked, ballsy tone”.

Like previous Micro Preamps, both mini pedals feature two channels with independent gain, volume and EQ, plus an optional built-in cab sim.

The 019 UK Gold PLX and 020 Blueno are available soon for $99/£95 - visit Mooer Audio for more info.