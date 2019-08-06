Mojo Hand FX puts a fistful of reverb, vibrato and tremolo into the RVT pedal

As promised at Summer NAMM 2019, Mojo Hand FX has come through with their three-in-one RVT pedal – housing reverb, vibrato and tremolo in a modest little chassis that won't take up much room on your pedalboard.

Appropriately announced just as the new Tarantino movie is in theatres, the RVT is a vintage-voiced beauty that'll make all your Misirlou dreams come true. But it's not just great for surf guitar: think old rock 'n' roll, shimmery '60s psych-rock, whatever comes to mind!

Based on the onboard effects from vintage amps of yore and brought into being via digital signal processing technology, this is another really smart pedal from Mojo Hand.

The controls are simple. A button to toggle between vibrato and tremolo; with speed and depth knobs to adjust both. Reverb is a reverb as you might control it on an amp – just turn it up for more. The RVT is powered by 9V DC supply (no batteries here, thanks).

The RVT retails for $149 and the first 100 sold ship with a free WingMan by Option Knob, allowing guitarists to replace a knob and use the the WingMan to adjust the parameter by foot. Which is really cool. But if you're so '60s you'll be playing barefoot and could no doubt adjust it by foot anyway.

See Mojo Hand Fx for more details and to order.