Audified's MixChecker Pro lets you find out how your audience will hear your music

Released in 2016, Audified’s MixChecker plugin offered a simple solution to a common problem. It could be used to emulate a range of consumer audio devices - phone, tablet, laptop, radio, in-ear headphones etc - so you could hear how your mixes would sound when played through them.

MixChecker Pro takes this idea and runs with it, adding new simulations - there’s a different processing engine at work - and the option to create sets of simulations. There are various new customisation options, and both distortion and background noise have been added. So, for example, you can hear what a mix would sound like when played through headphones with noise coming in from outside.

To speed things up, there’s an Auto Advance feature - use this to browse through the simulations automatically. There are advanced stereo modes, and the web browser, iOS and Android remote control option (currently in beta) means that you can check your final mix while walking round your studio.

Find out more and download a demo on the Audified website. MixChecker Pro costs $199, and is available in VST/AU/AAX formats for PC and Mac.