Misha Mansoor's Horizon Devices spent two years designing this delay pedal

There are not a lot of delay pedals vying for space on your pedalboard so knowing a touring player and engineer has developed one holds extra weight with us.

Periphery's Misha Mansoor is also a delay pedal collector, so when his Horizon Devices announced its first delay pedal, the Flux Echo, at NAMM earlier this year after two years in development, we were all ears.

Now its released and Mansoor gives a tour of its features in the video above.

(Image credit: Horizon Devices )

It sounds like an impressively versatile delay with its Flux Mode – a variable switch that allows three distinct voices to be activated.

The first is a warm, ambient reverb with clean analog delay repeats. The second is a lightly modulated reverb with a smooth reverse delay, and lastly, a shimmer reverb with a tape-style echo.

The Flux also features mono and stereo outputs, a Tap and Hold switch and a Bypass/Delay and Reverb Trails switch: players can hold the bypass switch down while the pedal is on to enable or disable delay/reverb trails.

It's shipping now at $199. Head to horizondevices.com for more.