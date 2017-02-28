Minus The Bear's Dave Knudson: my top 5 tips for guitarists

In 2012, Minus The Bear released their fifth studio album, Infinity Overhead, to wide acclaim and their highest ever position in the Billboard charts - it felt like a big moment for one of indie-rock’s most interesting yet under-appreciated bands. However, in the five years since, the whole thing almost fell apart thanks to trouble from both inside and outside the band.

“After Infinity Overhead came out, our US record label that was supposed to give the record a big push kind of collapsed,” explains guitarist Dave Knudson.

“So it was a few hard years where we were a little dejected… Our original drummer, Erin [Tate], left the band and for a while there the band kinda seemed like it was in limbo. But once our new drummer [Kiefer Matthias] joined, there was a new sense of purpose, and of optimism and creativity.”

The result of that wellspring of creativity is a new album, VOIDS - which feels like the Seattle band recapturing the spirit of their first two records, while pushing things in a new direction.

“It was almost like a riff explosion!” Dave chuckles about the process of recording VOIDS.

“I think I’d had so much that I wanted to say with my guitar… and to then have this new drummer come in and for us to be on the same page as one another… that was one of the most creative moments that I can remember being a musician.

“It was just an awesome feeling - we all started hanging out together more; we liked each other again! It’s funny, sometimes you need to take a break.”

With the break well and truly over, we sat down with Dave to pick his brain about tapping, loops, and why you shouldn’t care about playing uncool guitars…

VOIDS is out on 3 March via Suicide Squeeze Records.