Mike Kerr talks Royal Blood's meteoric rise, his elusive bass rig and How Did We Get So Dark?

How come your band has got so huge in such a short time, Mike?

“I honestly don’t know. Outsiders have theories about it. At the time we came out, we were probably the only rock band that were writing pop tunes. Maybe people were psyched that there were two of us, I don’t know... It’s hard to tell, really. It’s a mixture of being ready for it and being in the right place at the right time.

I used to play keyboards through loads of amps and pedals, so I just plugged a bass in and started messing around

“It must be something to do with the songs being good. I think the songwriting is what we value the most, really. That’s the most important thing to us.”

How did the idea of a bass and drum duo, with the bass also playing the guitar parts, come about?

“I started playing bass because Ben had joined a punk band as a session drummer. They needed a bass player, and it was a bit of paid work, but I didn’t play the bass at the time, so they sent me the songs, and they were beginners’ kind of basslines. So I just picked a bass up. I was probably 21 at the time.”

How old are you now?

“I’m 26. I just made it up and blagged it. But before I played bass I used to play keyboards through loads of amps and pedals and made these mad keyboard sounds through all the equipment I had, so I just plugged a bass in and started messing around with that. And then suddenly I started making this really big sound with guitar amps and bass amps.

“That got me really excited about playing the bass. I didn’t really have any intention of playing bass... I felt more like a guitarist. I’ve got this theory that all bass players want to be guitarists, really. Haha!”

Where did the idea of splitting the signal into guitar and bass amps come from?

I’ve always had a fascination with using more than one amplifier... just putting one at the other side of the room suddenly felt 3D

“I’ve always had a fascination with using more than one amplifier. The first time I played keys in a band, I used to play the basslines, because we didn’t have a bass player, and I got really into using two amps and realising what a big tone you could make. It was really powerful.

“Even just putting one amplifier at the other side of the room and switching between the two suddenly felt 3D, as if there was more than one person in the room. I’ve always done that, so when it came to the bass, I worked out that you could sound like three people just by turning an amplifier on and off.”

So what came first, the sounds you could make with an instrument, or the choice of instrument itself?

“I got excited about the sound first. That made me play in a certain way. I think if you plug a new pedal in, it makes you play differently. You play in a completely different style to how you would usually, because you’re adapting to a sound. When a new sound comes out I play bass in a completely different way. It’s the same when I want to write a new riff or a song idea: I pick up a new bass or plug into a different amp. It’ll just make you do something unpredictable.”