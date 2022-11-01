The MIDI Blaster is a light-up controller that enables you to control your effects just be tilting your hand

MIDI Blaster is a colourful new ‘hands-off’ MIDI controller that features four infrared sensors and RGB LEDs.

The sensors are used to track your hand across four points, with MIDI Blaster translating the movements into CC data that can be sent to your DAW or hardware synth. This enables you to control four effects simultaneously, but also individually.

Creator this.is.NOISE says that this enables you to create “incredible soundscapes” simply by tilting your hand, with the RGB LEDs adding a visual element to proceedings.

You can expect the MIDI Blaster to feature both USB MIDI and TRS MIDI ports, while an upcoming desktop application will add hold/freeze functions, preset cycling, LED effects, range/sensitivity control and CC selection.

Launched on Indiegogo just yesterday, the MIDI Blaster reached its $5,000 funding target in under two hours, but you can still pick one up for $99, which is half the $199 retail price.

Find out more on the Indiegogo (opens in new tab) page.