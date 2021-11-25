Dead uncle skeleton guitar creator pays homage to Metallica's Lars Ulrich with a toilet sculpture

Earlier this year, metal fan and YouTuber Prince Midnight shot to viral fame after he built an electric guitar out of his late uncle's skeleton. Now, Prince Midnight's latest artistic endeavour is a toilet with a sculpted clay likeness of Metallica drummer, Lars Ulrich.

The untitled work of art (Master of Poop-ets?) was created for Prince Midnight's Hellmouth Plumbing Supply, which he began after creating toilet seat lids adorned with classic metal album covers.

"Make no mistake, this is not me taking a jab at Lars." He told Loudwire. "This is my way, albeit unconventional, to honour Lars Ulrich and Metallica…The first band I ever loved was Metallica, the first record I became obsessed with, the first music I ever dove into, the concert I ever attended."

(Image credit: Prince Midnight)

Prince Midnight posted a series of images detailing the Sandpan's creation on his Instagram account, beginning towards the end of September with a sketch of his vision.

“I bought a ton of natural clay from the art store to sculpt the body and legs and then I used alginate to mould and cast my own hands and feet in resin,” Midnight says. “I saved the facial sculpt for last, using photos of Lars from the '80s.

“Then, I ran steel rebar through the whole thing with fibreglass batting so it's pretty rugged. My backyard has essentially been an auto body shop for the last couple of months.”

If all of this has got you in the mood for checking it out 'in person', you'll be pleased to know that it'll be fully functional in the bathroom of The Brass mug in Tampa, Florida on December 3 as part of Hellmouth Plumbing Supply's installation. Prince Midnight will of course be performing, and tickets are on sale now.

Judging by the amount of work involved, we can't see a number two in the works. However we would like to suggest a series - Cistern of a Down, Rage Against The Latrine…The rest are unpublishable.