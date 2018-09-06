Meris introduces Enzo, “the ultimate synth pedal”

Meris has announced the latest tricked-out effect to join its range, the Enzo, which promises to be “the ultimate synth pedal”.

A multi-voice synthesizer, the Enzo claims to perfectly track guitar inputs and deliver mono and polyphonic synth textures, as well as multi-note sequenced arpeggiation.

No special pickup is required, and the Enzo can be used on any instrument or line-level signal.

A six-mode filter section encompasses a built-in compressor, dual delay line, ring modulator, portamento options, multiple envelope types, plus MIDI capabilities and expression pedal input.

The Enzo is available from mid-to-late September for $299/£319. Head over to Meris for more info.