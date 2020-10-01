Meinl expands Byzance Foundry Reserve series with five new cymbal models

Meinl has announced that it's expanding its Byzance Foundry Reserve cymbal series with the addition of five new models.

While the Byzance Foundry Reserve line-up was originally limited to conventional sizes that the company saw as definitive in the development of the drum set, demand from artists and customers means that the German brand is making larger-sized hi-hats, crashes and rides available in the Byzance Foundry Reserve range.

The new additions include 16" hi-hats, 19" and 20" crashes and two 24" ride cymbals (24" ride and 24" Light Ride). The additions follow the same Turkish, handmade processes as the rest of the Byzance Foundry Reserve range: B20 bronze which undergoes additional hand hammering to create the deep surface craters, as well as wide blade-lathing.

Meinl Byzance Foundry Reserve 16" hi-hats

Meinl Byzance Foundry Reserve 19" & 20" Crashes

Meinl Byzance Foundry Reserve 24" Ride & 24" Light Ride

As with the existing Byzance Foundry Reserve cymbals the new models feature a traditional, un-lacquered finish, and come supplied with a pair of Meinl Stick & Brush Standard 5A drumsticks, as well as a pair of gloves for handling the cymbals if you prefer to keep your cymbals fingerprint-free. Also included in the box is a letter from Reinhold Meinl along with a Certificate of Authenticity.

Meinl Byzance Foundry Reserve 2020 additions are available now.