Me in my studio: The Ruby Suns

“A lot of my gear still lives in New Zealand but, for the most part, I've got just enough here in Norway to get by.

“My studio started in a tiny apartment in the middle of Oslo, but eventually I found a space in this 100-year-old converted school house a bit outside of the city where I can make proper noise. The folks before me actually set up isolation and control rooms to use in the music school they were running. They even left their homemade snakes wired into the walls.

“Unfortunately, I can't make noise in the 'control room' because of neighbours, but I have a drum kit in the isolation room.

“I use most of my tidying energy at home chasing after my three-year-old with a vacuum cleaner, so this space can get a little unruly at times.”