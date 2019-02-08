Me in my studio: Icarus

Continuing the relatively long tradition of electronic music-making siblings - see Disclosure, Orbital and Krewella - Icarus are a Bristol-based house duo comprising brothers Tom and Ian Griffiths.

Perennial recipients of Radio 1 DJ Annie Mac’s weekly Hottest Record In The World award, are now signed to Pete Tong’s FFRR label, and have just released their new EP This Must Be The Place. We asked them to show us their most essential studio gear, which includes some famous synths and a plugin-powering audio interface...