Me in my studio: Chris Carrier

French DJ and Producer, Chris Carrier, has been filling dancefloors since releasing his debut EP back in 1994.

In the nineties, his Chronobrain label was a cornerstone of the French techno scene, with co-owner and mentor Guillaume la Tortue.

Over the last 20 years, Carrier has spanned a multitude of different labels, genres, and collaborations, garnering a vast worldwide following and respect for his skills as a DJ and producer.

So when the opportunity arose to take a peek inside his studio and check out the gear behind his productions, of course, we couldn't resist.