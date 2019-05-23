Me in my studio: Chris Carrier
French DJ and Producer, Chris Carrier, has been filling dancefloors since releasing his debut EP back in 1994.
In the nineties, his Chronobrain label was a cornerstone of the French techno scene, with co-owner and mentor Guillaume la Tortue.
Over the last 20 years, Carrier has spanned a multitude of different labels, genres, and collaborations, garnering a vast worldwide following and respect for his skills as a DJ and producer.
So when the opportunity arose to take a peek inside his studio and check out the gear behind his productions, of course, we couldn't resist.
His current release, Mouche Vol. 1 (ft. Chris Carrier, Merv, TM Shuffle + more), is out now via Mouche and you can keep up with Chris Carrier on Facebook and Soundcloud.
Roland TR-909
"This classic drum machine from Roland was created in 1984 and has never been equalled since.
"I have had several since the '90s and this one I traded for an MPC 60 Akai 10 years ago. It works very well and I have use it from the beginning on many projects.
"Over the last few years I have created a techno label called Sound Carrier where the tracks always come from here. I use this a lot, including effects like the Eventide H3000, the DP4 Ensoniq or on modules like the Multi-Delay Processor Verbos. Also, the filters and LFO modular still give off a modern sound."
Toft ATB-08M
"This is an 8-Channel analog console, and the legacy of the Trident 80 series. I've been using it for some time; the sound is hot and it is patched to a Neutrik Bantam.
"The 4-band EQs are the big highlight of this table, the same as on the Trident models. The only problem with this mixer is that it cracks quickly so it must be cleaned often. Other than that, a great piece of kit."
Roland TB-303
"Still a classic from Roland, this one is so often a feature of my music. The first (version) has a look identical to the TB-303. So it's very good for acid lines especially. I use it with this sequencer and also with MIDI, and I bought it 50 francs (less than €10) back in the early '90s in a store called Nation Music.
"I still remember, there was a box there filled with TB-303s and TR-606s which nobody had anything to do except artists like Thomas Bangalter (Daft Punk), Laurent Garnier and Ludovic Navarre (St Germain). Amazing!"
Oberheim Matrix 1000
"This is a small expander Oberheim with 1000 presets. It was rather difficult to edit with the Access control, though. Since Stereoping has released one it is easier to control. It works very well, and there are two models; a little the 1016r I have and a new Matrix 1000/6 /6R taller. I use it generally for the pads which give off a big sound. Indeed, I used it for my EP on Mouche Records while going through a modular filter."
ASQ10 Akai Roger Linn
"The ASQ10 from Akai is my favorite sequencer and is rather rare as it's the sequencer of the MPC 60.
"The groove from this is amazing; it can serve as a central sequencer in a configure. I used it for a long time with several Emulator samplers, on the labels Chronobrain, Taka, Combustible that I had with Guillaume La Tortue and still on my last album on Slapfunk."