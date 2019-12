Edinburgh tech-metal merchant Pedram Valiani is a busy man, deploying mercurial seven-string riff bombs with two hotly tipped bands, Frontierer and Sectioned.

Here, he shares the story behind his Ibanez RG7421, which he’s equipped with Bare Knuckle Nail Bomb and Cold Sweat pickups, adjusted for some intriguing tunings, and found an innovative use for ear plugs along the way…