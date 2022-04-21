Mdou Moctar gets reimagined with remix album, Afrique Refait

Hear the Tuarag guitarist in a different light

Mdou Moctar
Mdou Moctar has quickly gained attention for his six-string prowess, so-much-so, in fact, that you voted him as your favourite alternative guitarist of 2021 in our end-of-year poll.

Now, Afrique Victime, the 2021 album from the ‘Hendrix of the Sahara’ has undergone a remix process as Afrique Refait, involving some of Africa’s finest musicians including Jay Mitta (Tanzania), Duma (Kenya), DJ Diaki (Mali) and more.

Many of the artists involved are associated with Ugandan label, Nyge Nyge Tapes, and the remixes serve to highlight different scenes from across Africa incorporating everything from hip-hop to grindcore. Check out the full track listing/remix credits below. 

Mdou Moctar - Afrique Refait

  • Chismiten (Jay Mitta Remix)
  • Taliat (Rey Sapienz Remix) ft MC Dougis
  • Ya Habibti (Tommy T Remix)
  • Tala Tannam (Debmaster Remix) ft MC Yallah
  • Untitled (Duma Remix)
  • Asdikte Akal (Yugen Blakrok Remix) ft Kanif The Jhatmaster
  • Layla (Aya Metwalli Remix)
  • Afrique Victime (Kabeaushé Remix)
  • Bismilahi Atagah (Chrisman Remix)
  • Chismiten (DJ Diaki Rhythm Remix)
  • Chismiten (DJ Diaki Bass Remix)
  • Chismiten (DJ Diaki Guitar Remix)
  • Chismiten (DJ Diaki Vocal Remix)

Afrique Refait is available to purchase and stream now. Meanwhile, Mdou Moctar is currently embarking on a European tour, with further dates scheduled later this summer.

