Maxon lets Keeley have his way with the OD808 for new 40th Anniversary overdrive pedal

Maxon is continuing its 40th Anniversary celebrations for the iconic OD808 overdrive pedal with the launch of an all-new Robert Keeley-modded OD808.

The OD808-40K boasts Keeley’s all-new ‘Max-Gain’ mod, which promises a hotter, stacked-gain sound while still delivering the classic 808 sound.

“The sleek and classic sounding Maxon OD808 has always been a favourite of mine. What I have always wanted to do is fully realize the mods in my head,” says Keeley.

“I wanted to change several aspects at once. For this 40th anniversary edition I put everything into making it a very hot, stacked gain sounding overdrive. It is everything a classic OD808 is, just maxed out!”

As per Maxon’s previously announced 40th Anniversary Tube Screamer, just 400 OD808-RK pedals will be produced - the first 40 will be hand-signed by Robert Keeley and feature a mini-toggle switch to go between original and Max-Gain modes.

Serial numbers #41-400 go for $199, while the first 40 Keeley-signed versions cost $400. Head over to Godlyke for more info.