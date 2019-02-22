Maxon celebrates 40 years of the OD808 with 40th Anniversary Overdrive pedal

Maxon, the company that first produced the legendary OD808 back in 1979 - which was later rebranded as the TS808 Tube Screamer by Ibanez - has announced a limited-edition 40th Anniversary pedal.

More than just a straightforward replica, the OD808-40 features modifications specified by original designer Susumu Tamura, which promise to deliver a “more open, articulate sound with improved dynamic response”.

Just 400 units will be produced, each of which comes with a signed certificate of authenticity, while the first 40 units will be hand-signed by Tamura himself.

The pedal will go head-to-head with Ibanez’s own 40th Anniversary Tube Screamer, which comes finished in a Ruby Red Sparkle finish.

Maxon’s 40th Anniversary OD808-40 Overdrive is available to preorder now for $199 (serial #41-400) or $400 (serial #1-40, signed) from Godlyke Distributing Inc, and ships on 29 March.