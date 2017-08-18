Mark Tremonti: my top 5 tips for playing live

“Every time we hit a new benchmark in our career we try to capture that moment,” says Mark Tremonti, discussing Alter Bridge’s incendiary new live album.

The record certainly captures a high point for Tremonti and co - Live At The O2 Arena showcases, as the name suggests, the band’s 2016 sold-out performance at the iconic London venue.

“The O2 was the biggest headlining show we have done to date,” Tremonti says. “We’re constantly trying to move up to that next level. One day, we hope to headline Download Festival. We’ve been one band away from that for a few years, so that is the next benchmark for us.”

Pulling a crowd of 20,000 into the O2 shows just how far Alter Bridge have come, but this is a story fuelled by hard work and stellar albums, rather than hit singles and overnight riches.

“We are definitely not an overnight success, unless you call 13 years overnight,” the guitarist laughs. “There has been a lot of hard work.”

It's been a hard slog built on the band’s workaholic approach to touring. So, who better to share advice on how to play a blinding live show?

Live At The O2 Arena + Rarities is out on 7 September via Nuclear Blast.