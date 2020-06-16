"It's kind of a combination of all my favourite tones" – Mark Tremonti confirms 100-watt version of his PRS signature amp is coming

After the huge success of Mark Tremonti's first signature guitar amp with PRS, the MT-15, it was only a matter of time until we saw a bigger follow-up. And now the Alter Bridge man has confirmed it. In fact, he's already got a prototype MT-100.

"Well, I've got it sitting in my studio right now," Tremonti confirmed when asked by Ultimate Guitar when we might see a 100-watt head version. "It just came in a couple of days ago and it's an amazing amp. There is no time that I can say that it's going to come out because I don't want to rush it.

"Right now, I'm trying to do something different"

"We've been working on it for quite some time now and we get one step closer every time the amp gets sent back and forth," he explained in the interview. "Right now, I'm trying to do something different."

And that's where things get really interesting. Tremonti has an expert's ear for tone and owns a lot of amps to finetune R&; including coveted Dumbles and a Van Weelden Twinkleland. And he's not simply looking at a louder MT-15 here.

"The MT15 had this great high gain channel and a great clean channel with a boost on it," says Tremonti, "but this MT-100 is going to have, obviously, a ton of headroom, but it's also going to have a very Dumble-esque boost on the amp.

"That's what I've really been digging on right now," Tremonti continued. "It's just an amazing tone. When I collect amps at home, I have a few Dumbles and other amps like that, I got so addicted to that tone and I want my amp to have a great version of it. That's what we're dialing in at the moment."

The PRS MT-15 is one of our favourite amps of recent years (MT-15 review) so we're excited by what we're hearing. Who knows when we'll actually hear the amp itself, but it's definitely being developed in very safe hands.