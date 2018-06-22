Map your drum samples and create instant kits with Atlas

Browsing your sample collection to find the perfect sound can be a tedious and time-consuming business, but Algonaut’s Atlas drum sampler is designed to make it rather more intuitive and enjoyable. Presenting all the drum samples on your computer as a ‘map’, with similar sounds grouped together, this uses AI to automatically create drumkits that you can use to create beats.

Atlas will create a kit of eight samples for you with a single click. You can tweak their sound within the plugin or drag and drop them into any other piece of software. It also comes with a selection of MIDI patterns so that you can create drum loops instantly, and as you like or dislike samples, Atlas learns more about your tastes and responds accordingly.

The software is built around Algonaut’s SoundClass AI system, which has been created using “customised neural networks, deep learning, and tailored audio analysis techniques”. To get you started, Atlas ships with a selection of samples from Sample Magic.

You can find out more and download a 14-day demo on the Algonaut website. The software is available for PC and Mac in VST/AU formats and is currently being sold for $99 (regular price is $149).