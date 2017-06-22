Manson celebrates 25th anniversary with striking Holosparkle MA EVO guitars

Manson Guitar Works is celebrating 25 years of Manson’s Guitar Shop with two Anniversary Edition MA EVO guitars.

The most obvious addition is the vivid Holosparkle finish, which varies dramatically depending on stage lighting.

Other features include a 25th Anniversary titanium neckplate design, titanium saddles, as well as Psychopaf’s PF-1 high-output bridge humbucker and single-coil-sized Dismissal P-90.

Of course, Manson’s MIDI screen controller is available, as are coil-tap and Sustainiac upgrades.

The MA-25 (£1,849) and MA-25S (£2,299) are available to preorder now from Manson Guitar Works, with the MA-25T to follow.