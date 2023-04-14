Madison Cunningham, Mateus Asato, Yvette Young and Emily Hopkins demo the new Universal Audio UAFX delay, reverb and compressor effects pedals

By Rob Laing
published

Hear the Del-Verb, Galaxy '74 and MAX compressor at UA's Santa Cruz HQ

NAMM 2023:  Mateus Asato putting pedals through a loop is always going to be worth hearing, especially with the latest offerings in the UAFX line up; the Del-Verb, Galaxy '74 and Max Compressor

Asato visited UA's Studio 610 in Santa Cruz to demo the trio above. But that's not all, because UA has also filmed guitarists Yvette Young, Madison Cunningham and harpist Emily Hopkins getting creative with the Del-Verb delay and reverb combo pedal, and Galaxy '74 Space Echo-style tape delay with spring reverb. 

Lush tones abound here from some of the most exciting young players around right now.  

