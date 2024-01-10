Luke Ericson named as Gibson's permanent Chief Operating Officer

Gibson Brands, Inc has announced that Australian-born Luke Ericson has been confirmed for the permanent role of Chief Operating Officer (COO), reporting to CEO and President Cesar Gueikian.

Ericson has been in the role at interim COO since May 2023. “I am excited to confirm Luke as our permanent Chief Operating Officer,” says Gueikian. “Luke's overall experience as an operations expert, successfully serving in multiple leadership roles, uniquely positions him to drive operational excellence for Gibson. I have full confidence in Luke’s ability to lead our office of the COO, and Gibson, into the future.”

(Image credit: Gibson)

One of Ericson's primary roles has been reorganising Gibson with the creation of the COO office based around Manufacturing, Planning and Supply Chain, and Enterprise Solutions, on a global level.

He was previously with global private equity firm KKR, where he served as an Operating Partner. Though he grew up in Australia, he has lived in the United States for the last decade. He studied Economics and Finance at the University of Technology, Sydney, and is also a Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Australia, and New Zealand.