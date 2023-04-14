NAMM 2023: Ludwig updates NeuSonic series with new shell sizes and six new finishes

NAMM 2023: It’s been five years since Ludwig launched its NeuSonic series - offering USA-made Ludwig drum sets at intermediate-level price point. For 2023, Ludwig has given the NeuSonic line an update including a tweaked shell construction, new sizes and six new finishes.

Starting with the shell design, the NeuSonic’s hybrid maple/cherry layup has gained an extra ply of maple, giving us three cherry/four maple plies in a 5.5mm-thick shell. The plies are molded using its original ‘bladder molds’ from the 1960S, and Ludwig utilises its R.F.S.T. (Radio Frequency Shell Technology) bonding process to glue the plies together.

As well as the extra layer of maple, Ludwig has debuted its new Rapid Sizes in the NeuSonic line-up. These sizes deliver 10”x6” and 12”x7” rack toms, plus 14”x12” and 16”x14” floor toms and are offered in the Rapid Mod2 configuration.

Finally, Ludwig has introduced six new finishes to the NeuSonic range with a trio of retro-inspired Delmar pearl-finish wraps and three satin painted finishes. The wraps include Ebony Pearl, Steel Blue Pearl, Butterscotch Pearl while the trans-lacquer Satin Diablo Red, Satin Golden Slumbers and Satin Royal Blue allow a hint of the grain to pop through.

Ludwig NeuSonic kits are available in Downbeat, Fab, Pro Beat, Mod 2 and Rapid Mod2 shell pack configurations, with matching 14”x6.5” snare drums and additional drums also available. For more information, visit the Ludwig website.