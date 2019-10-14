LooperEYE aims to offer the best of pedal and DAW worlds

A new compact pedal that has no buttons or footswitches is aiming to change the way players interact with a looper by offering control via an integrated camera instead.

LooperEYE LTD allow you to build a song with up to 32 individual tracks with its pedal. It's controlled by cutting edge image processing that allows players to access virtual buttons they can configure to speed up the process of creating and layering tracks to create songs. The buttons are then pressed via the player's foot and the integrated camera tracks their physical movement. Check out the concept in action via the video above.

LOOPEREYE-B (Image credit: Looper_eye)

If you don't quite like the button-less idea of this forward-thinking concept, the Glasgow company has you covered – it's other launch pedal, the LOOPEREYE-B, offers a traditional button interface that can also be controlled with a touchscreen you provide via the LOOPEREYE app on your smartphone.

Alongside its looper functionality, the LOOPEREYE acts as an audio interface for recording and also includes an embedded synth you can use on its own.

Both LOOPEREYE and LOOPEREYE-B are available for a minimum pledge of £250 each via Kickstarter, but the early bird deal is offering them at £199 with an estimated delivery for May 2020.