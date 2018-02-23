London Bass Guitar Show 2018: 5 reasons you have to be there

The London Bass Guitar Show is just around the corner, and this is an event that you really don't want to miss.

Just in case you’re not quite decided on whether you will attend this year’s event or not, here are five reasons why you must be there!

1. That line-up

From jazz legend Mo Foster to expert looper Steve Lawson to queen of funk Yolanda Charles, this year’s line-up is perhaps the most stylistically diverse ever, and there really is something for everyone.

The Main Stage is set to be full of mouth-watering performances, and there will be loads to learn on the Masterclass Stage as well as the chance to ask questions of your idols.

2. Gear, gear and more gear

Get ready to peruse, try out and buy (at special show prices no less) some of the newest and best gear on the market. Warwick, Rotosound, Cort, Ernie Ball, Sims, Peavey, Chowny, Darkglass, Vanderkley and loads more top brands will be in attendance, as well as a whole host of independent and custom guitar makers.

If you’re in the market for a new bass, amp, transcription book or set of strings, the London Bass Guitar Show is the place to get advice and check out a huge range of kit all under one roof.

3. Learn from the best

Back by popular demand, you will once again have the chance to learn from some of the world’s top bass tutors in the flesh at the Bass Workshop with Scott’s Bass Lessons. Scott Devine himself will be holding a lesson each day, and Main Stage artist Bobby Vega, Dirty Loops bassist Henrik Linder, one of North America's foremost electric bassists Rich Brown and jazz bassist Gary Willis.

And that’s not the only educational opportunity on offer - if you’re in search of that elusive perfect tone head to The Tone Zone for sessions on topics such as how various woods affect your tone, or attend a Luthiers’ Room talk (now more of a stage than a room due to its popularity last year!) to find out about the inner workings of your favourite instrument.

4. Hang out with other low-end lovers

What could be better than chilling with other bassists for a whole weekend?! You can talk tone, timing and technique to your heart’s content, and swap ‘why does everyone ignore the bassist’ stories. This is also the very best place to get advice from experts on anything from a tricky line you’ve been trying to learn to measuring the neck relief.

5. A guaranteed incredible weekend

For aspiring bass players to fully-fledged bass gods, the London Bass Guitar Show is one epic weekend full of inspiring performances, educational opportunities, selfies with top bassists and a ridiculous amount of gear. In short, you will not want to miss it.

Advance tickets are from just £20, and 50p from every ticket we sell will be donated to Music For All, the charity of the UK musical instrument industry.

