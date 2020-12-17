Lock down and protect your effects pedal settings with PeacePoti

We have all had those moments when you find your carefully gamed out effects pedal settings have been nudged out of place mid-set.

Hitherto, we might have applied a whiteboard marker pen to keep track of the settings, or applied some tape with notes – some crazy cats might even try bury the whole thing under gaffer tape... Well, PeacePoti might have a more elegant solution.

The PeacePoti add-on covers your effects pedal controls and locks them down. The peace signs in the middle of the pedal let you know what's going on with your settings, and if you need to change them, simply take out a pick or your fingernail and adjust as required. The protective outer sleeve stays put.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: PeacePoti) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: PeacePoti)

“When you take the stage, all the settings on your effect devices have been carefully considered and set up and then... one clumsy tap, a little carelessness and your precious settings are history. And your performance inevitably suffers! This problem just had to be addressed!” says PeacPoti founder Mike Seidl.

The PeacePot add-on has an protective outer sleeve made from mostly recycled steel, with recycled plastic dial mounted within the sleeve.

At present, the project is soon to reach the Kickstarter phase. Supporters receive a 20 per cent discount. The PeacePoti dials will go on sale for an estimated RRP of €24/$28.50 for a pair.

See PeacePoti for more details.