Watch footage from the 2011 Live and Unsigned finals

Check out the video footage above for a flavour of the finals of Live and Unsigned 2011, at London's IndigO2 back in July.

Live and Unsigned is the UK's largest national music competition for original unsigned acts and bands. Over 10,000 bands from across the country audition each year. The £100,000 prize pool includes music gear, festival and gig slots, studio time and good old fashioned cash.

This year's competition was won by The Trinity Band from Derby. Check out the top bands in each category.

