Universal Music's Simon Li to judge Live and Unsigned 2012

PRESS RELEASE: Simon Li from Universal Music is the next music industry judge to be added to the Live and Unsigned judging panel! Universal Music's Simon Li will be looking for the next big thing whilst judging for Live and Unsigned.

Simon is responsible for fielding all demos sent to Universal Music's UK website. He listens, files and responds to all submitted demos, using his experienced ears and impeccable judgment to pick the best demos to send on to Universal Music's A&R department.

Since writing his first song at the age of six, Simon's life has always focused around music. He was part of a semi-pro band at the age of 15, and has previously worked for Island, Sanctuary and W14, as well as having stints in Digital for Universal's Catalogue and TV divisions.

Universal Music judge Simon Li now continues to sing, play guitar and write his own music. He also produces and remixes, and runs his own dance label.

The Live and Unsigned music competition has music industry judges attend every stage from auditions to the National Final. We have judges from Radio 1, Kerrang, NME, BBC Introducing, regional press & record labels.

Live and Unsigned has added a tasty new main cash prize of £10,000 for the winning act of this year's competition. The UK's largest music competition for unsigned acts and bands is set to be even bigger this year with up to £100,000 of prizes to be won along the way!

As well as the outstanding new main prize of £10,000 in cash for the winning act to spend on their development as they wish, the lucky act can expect to embark on an extensive UK tour of up to 100 shows, which will also see them take to the stage at some of the UK's hottest festivals, with festival organisers from Strawberry Fields Festival, Norfolk Spectacular, Brownstock, Butserfest, London Summer Jam, Z-Fest and Lancaster Music Festival all offering slots to the Live and Unsigned winning act to play their 2012 events!

As if the outstanding winner's package wasn't enough, there are up to £100,000 worth of prizes up for grabs for all acts throughout the competition. There are over 75 festival support slots up for grabs for this year's contestants, with organisers from festivals such as Beach Break Live and OsFest selecting acts throughout the music contest! Other prizes up for grabs throughout the competition include a selection of Blackstar and TC Electronic amps, and free studio time at some of the country's finest studios!

With an exceptional winner's package and plenty of prizes up for grabs throughout the entire competition, it's clear that Live and Unsigned is THE competition for unsigned solo acts and bands. Sign up for 2012 auditions which are underway in January - visit www.liveandunsigned.uk.com.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Live and Unsigned

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter