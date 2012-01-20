NAMM 2012: Audio-Technica introduces ATM510 and ATM610a dynamic handheld microphones

The ATM510 (pictured) and ATM610a benefit from sturdy all-metal construction.

NAMM 2012 PRESS RELEASE: Audio-Technica introduces its new ATM510 cardioid dynamic handheld microphone and ATM610a hypercardioid dynamic handheld microphone.

The units' respective polar patterns both reduce the pickup of sounds from the sides and rear, improving isolation of the desired sound source. The ATM510 is designed specifically for close-up vocal use in professional live-sound applications, and the ATM610a is intended for both lead and backup vocal use and is especially effective on loud stages.

Delivering durable performance for professional applications, both microphones feature a rugged, all-metal design and construction for years of trouble-free use; a newly designed superior internal shock mounting, which reduces handling and stage noise; Hi-ENERGY® neodymium magnets for articulate vocal reproduction; a multi-stage grille design, offering excellent protection against plosives and sibilance without compromising high-frequency clarity; Quiet-Flex™ stand clamp for silent, flexible microphone positioning; and corrosion-resistant contacts from the gold-plated XLRM-type connector.

ATM510 and ATM610a Specifications:

Element: Dynamic

Polar Pattern: ATM510: Cardioid; ATM610a: Hypercardioid

Frequency Response: ATM510: 90 to 16,000 Hz; ATM 610a: 40 to 16,000 Hz

Open Circuit Sensitivity: -55 dB (1.7 mV) re 1V at 1 Pa

Impedance: 300 ohms

Weight: ATM510: 8.2 oz (233 g); ATM610a: 9.9 oz (280 g)

Dimensions: ATM510: 6.69" (170.0 mm) long, 2.11" (53.7 mm) head diameter; ATM610a: 6.97" (177.0 mm) long, 1.89" (48.0 mm) diameter

Output Connector: Integral 3-pin XLRM-type

Audio-Technica-style case: T6

Accessories Furnished: AT8470 Quiet-Flex™ stand clamp for 5/8"-27 threaded stands; 5/8"-27 to 3/8"-16 threaded adapter; soft protective pouch

