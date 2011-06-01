Kerrang award nominees The Blackout rock out with Audio-Technica

PRESS RELEASE: Audio-Technica has recently added Welsh rockers The Blackout to its endorser list.

The band - who picked up Kerrang! Magazine award nominations for Best Band, Best Album and Best Video in May - are using an array of vocal and instrument mics from Audio-Technica's rugged Artist Elite and 40 Series for their incendiary live shows.

The Blackout frontmen Sean Smith and Gavin Butler employ Audio-Technica AE6100 hypercardioid dynamic microphones; AE2500 dual-element cardioid dynamic/condenser microphones are used on guitar cabinets, AE3000 cardioid condensers take care of drum overhead duties and an AT4047 is in place as snare drum resonant mic.

Front of house engineer Ben Hammond says, "I'm in an unusual position with The Blackout, having two very different frontmen to deal with. I have one guy screaming all the time, and one singing with a huge dynamic range - the AE6100 mics cope fantastically with those demands, and they stand up to everything that Gavin and Sean throw at them.

"I've never worked with singers who fling their mics around on stage as much as these two, and the AE6100s withstand it all.



"The AE2500 is another personal favourite. It's just a huge-sounding mic that overcomes any issues with phase coherence when miking guitars in a pressurised live environment."

A full video interview with Ben and The Blackout will be available later in the year to coincide with the band's appearance at the Reading and Leeds festivals.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Audio-Technica.

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter