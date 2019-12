Is the steel tongue drum a festive instrument? It certainly is this year, as Ample Sound has just released a free emulation of one in the form of Cloudrum.

This has a 3-octave range and, with its bell-like tones, is designed to add colour to any type of music. Parameters can be automated, and Cloudrum works on both PC and Mac. It comes in VST/AU/AAX formats - though the Windows AAX version isn’t available yet - and can be downloaded from the Ample Sound website.