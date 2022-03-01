Les Paul Foundation appoints Slash, Lita Ford, Nile Rodgers and more to new Advisory Council

The Les Paul Foundation has formed a new Advisory Council to help deliver its goals in furthering musical education, engineering and hearing health.

The Advisory Council comprises a number of high-profile figures from across the music industry, including six-string superstars Slash, Nile Rodgers, Lita Ford, Peter Frampton and Richie Sambora.

The foundation, which was set up to honour Les Paul’s legacy, is behind a number of charitable initiatives, and to date has awarded over $4 million to non-profit organisations.

Michael Braunstein, the foundation’s executive director, described the panel is a “fitting tribute” to the electric guitar pioneer.

“The individuals who have joined the Les Paul Foundation Advisory Council are a prestigious and influential group of music industry artists, educators, executives and friends,” said Braunstein. “The names we announced today are a fitting tribute to Les. We look forward to their ideas and are thankful for their commitment to helping us share the historic legacy of such a great man, our friend Les Paul.”

Other Advisory Council members include Steve Miller, music executive Don Was, K-Pop producer Alawn, CAA Nashville president Rod Essig, and Public Enemy’s Brian Hardgroove.

Find out more at the Les Paul Foundation.