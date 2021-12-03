"You can have Lemmy's sound through this plugin" – Duff McKagan on Softube's new Marshall Murder One

Lemmy's bass sound is the stuff of rock n' roll legend; very, very loud, distorted and the use of an A string as a sonic weapon within the maelstrom. Softube has worked on a bass amp plugin to try and capture the late Motörhead leader's tone for other bassists to enjoy.

The result is Marshall Murder One Lemmy signature bass plugin and Motörhead producer Cameron Webb has worked with the company to help deliver it, alongside access to Lemmy's Rickenbacker and Marshall rig for physical modelling.

Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan also weighs in during the video above with his own memories of Lemmy and playing through his rig. "I chose to play with a pick because of Lemmy," says McKagan. "A much thicker pick than I use. You can have Lemmy's sound through this plugin, you've got all the tools to mimic his sound. All you have to do at that point is remember to attack the bass.

Metal fans may also recognise Softube's Patrik Jenson - he's also the guitarist in The Haunted alongside Ola Englund.

Find out more at Softube.