Lehle increases your noise-free amp switching options with the Little Dual II

Lehle has unveiled the Little Dual II, a passive ABY switcher designed to make selecting between two connected guitar amplifiers quick and painless, with a high-end transformer isolating both A and B outputs to kill unwanted noise.

This update on the Little Dual uses two soft-switches to select between your two outputs – or indeed run both – and Lehle promises that the soft-switches are more durable, quieter and faster than mechanical alternatives.

Indeed, Lehle says the Little Dual II is “virtually indestructible.”

The unit has two modes, allowing guitarists to activate or deactivate outputs individually or to switch between amps and activate the remaining one. It can also be routed in stereo to both outputs.

The Little Dual II could even be used as a DI box if you are using a stereo (TRS) cable and take your balanced or unbalanced mono signal from output A.

Other features include an active pop suppression circuit, a TRS switch, and “high-intensity” LEDs, which presumably means these are LEDs that you can actually see, even if the sun is streaming through the window or a spotlight is trained on the floor.

The Little Dual II is priced $349 (£286, €315 approx).

See Lehle for more details.