Legendary 60s/70s Pink Floyd disk delay incoming as a plugin

The Binson Echorec 2 may have its roots in '60s engineering, but it defined the sound of the 70s, most notably with its generous slathering all over Pink Floyd's back catalogue.

The unit has now been emulated by Pulsar, a new brand backed by some experienced developers who have worked with Arturia, Eiosis, Slate Digital and more.

The Echorec 2 used a specially-designed magnetic disc rather than standard tape, as in the Roland Space Echo, to print and read back its signals. It was also studded with tubes, which are also the subject of the emulation.

In fact, one addition made by Pulsar to their virtual Echorec is the 'Off mode', which deactivates the actual delay and gives you the sound of the circuits and the magnetic disk only. Pulsar say this is great for creating saturation.

Other additions are a recreation of the effect created when a user would push their finger onto the disk, in the same way as classic tape flanging; and a Stereo Drift control to introduce more stereo width.