Learn to play SikTh’s How May I Help You? with this blistering guitar playthrough

SikTh are one of the early-noughties’ leading tech-metal lights, and now the band’s Dan Weller has given electric guitar players a closer look at his awe-inspiring technique with this playthrough of classic track How May I Help You?

In the clip, three camera angles give guitarists an intimate study of how Weller fuses alternate-picking, tapping and harmonics to produce SikTh’s formidable sound.

Playit also features playthroughs of the entirety of SikTh’s debut album, The Trees Are Dead & Dried Out Wait for Something Wild.

“I'm so excited to be involved with the Playit movement, says Weller. “Discussing and teaching the first SikTh record in such candid detail was lots of fun. I think Playit will be super-helpful for aspiring songwriters and guitarists alike.”

