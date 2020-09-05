More

Learn selective string picking with Tosin Abasi in this new guitar lesson

By

YouTuber Ben Eller and the Animals As Leaders man talk you through seven different ways to use it

Ben Eller's YouTube channel is a superb resource for guitar learning, and following Mastodon's Bill Kelliher guesting on it he's now got Tosin Abasi to unpick one of his  signature techniques in a special video lesson.

The phrase selective picking was actually coined by Abasi and this seven-part tutorial gradually becomes more advanced as it goes on. 

We're loving the Hawaiian shirts too! Check out above, and you can find Kelliher guesting on a tutorial for Mastodon's new song Fallen Torches below. 

