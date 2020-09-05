Learn selective string picking with Tosin Abasi in this new guitar lesson

Ben Eller's YouTube channel is a superb resource for guitar learning, and following Mastodon's Bill Kelliher guesting on it he's now got Tosin Abasi to unpick one of his signature techniques in a special video lesson.

The phrase selective picking was actually coined by Abasi and this seven-part tutorial gradually becomes more advanced as it goes on.

We're loving the Hawaiian shirts too! Check out above, and you can find Kelliher guesting on a tutorial for Mastodon's new song Fallen Torches below.

Subscribe to Eller's YouTube channel here.