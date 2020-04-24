Learn 9 Judas Priest guitar riffs from Richie Faulkner

You could say Richie Faulkner was lucky when he was offered the job of replacing KK Downing in Judas Priest back in 2011, but the band were just as fortunate to find him. As part of GibsonTV's new Riff Lords series he sits down for over 40 minutes with his signature Epiphone Flying V and a beautifully aged Les Paul to break down nine Priest riffs, old and new.

There's some great insight here from one of the finest metal players around right now. He also explains why he doesn't subscribe to the Hetfield school of downpicking in his riffs.