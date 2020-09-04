Kush Audio says that its new Silika compressor plugin is “sonically identical” to analogue hardware

Kush Audio’s previous plugins received a string of five-star reviews, but its new compressor, Silika, promises something extra special. The company claims to have “completely closed the Analog/Digital gap” with this one, stating that it’s “sonically identical” to the types of hardware that it’s modelled on.

It might be relatively simple to look at, but we’re told that Silika’s supposedly impressive sound stems from its complex harmonic distortion generator. The distortion is controlled with the Input knob, which can be switched and blended to taste.

The signal then passes through a compressor/limiter with four available ratios, standard Attack/Release/Threshold/Mix controls, and sidechain filtering options.

Kush certainly isn’t underselling this one, claiming that it “represents the dawn of a new era for Kush plugins and digital sonics in general”.