Kuassa’s DL3606 puts 5 delay effects in one guitar pedal plugin

Designed to look like a guitar pedal, Kuassa’s Efektor DL3606 plugin offers five types of delay and an additional modulation parameter with Rate and Depth controls.

The Digital option is designed to sound clean and clear, while the Analog setting is inspired by Bucket Brigade delay pedals. Lo-Fi is there for when you want to go grainy and dirty, while Tape, unsurprisingly, emulates vintage tape units. Finally, there’s Reverse, which repeats the signal backwards for ambient effects.

There are separate Wet/Dry controls, and a BPM sync option.

DL3606 is available now for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats for the introductory price of $19 (regular price will be $25). It’s also available as a Reason Rack Extension.