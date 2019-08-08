Kuassa puts a 7-band graphic EQ guitar pedal into a free plugin

Picture a 7-band graphic EQ pedal, put it in a plugin and then make it free to download. That’s about the size of Kuassa’s GQ3607, which can be used not only on guitar/bass but also other sources.

Designed to be fast to use yet also offering “meticulous equalisation”, the plugin promises EQ across seven carefully chosen points. It can operate in three modes, each of which works across a different frequency range, and also offers an output level control and Bypass button.

GQ3607 is the latest product in the Efektor range, which also includes wah filter, compressor, chorus and flanger plugins.