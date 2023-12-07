Lzzy Hale and Kramer team up for one of the loudest looking electric guitars you’ll see – a Voyager finished in high-voltage Black Diamond Holographic Sparkle

Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale has joined the Kramer artist lineup and has developed a new Voyager signature guitar with the brand that is as pointy as they come, with a Black Diamond Holographic Sparkle finish that looks as though it was colour-matched with Paul Stanley’s stage wear.

Hale’s Voyager is as loud as they come, and it’s not entirely surprising to see her pop up on the Kramer books. Kramer is part of the family of Gibson-owned brands. Hale is a Gibson brand ambassador. Hale now joins Dave Mustaine of Megadeth in having signature models with Epiphone, Kramer, and Gibson.

For all the extravagance of the body shape, an Explorer-style slab of solid alder sharpened and then sharpened again, the Lzzy Hale Voyager offers a stripped down platform. It has a single Kramer 85-T humbucking pickup at the bridge, and a master volume control.

The rest of the sound comes from how you manipulate the strings. A Floyd Rose 1000 Series vibrato should help with that, the R2 locking nut to keep the tuning steady after whammy abuse.

The Slim C profile maple neck, which is bolted to the body, should be a guarantor of quick and easy playability. This Voyager has a 25.5” scale length and an ebony fingerboard with a 12.6” radius. The 22 medium jumbo frets are counted out with lightning bolts.

The six-in-line headstock is staffed by mini die-cast tuners. It’s a neat touch to see the Black Diamond Holographic Sparkle reprised on the peghead. When you find a finish like this you have to apply it liberally. Just look at that finish; it is as though it is wired to the mains. It will definitely look good under stage lighting.

“Come meet this bonafide rockstar from outer space!” said Hale in a statement. “I’m proud to introduce the most out of this world guitar I’ve ever had in my arsenal. Straight from my inner child, my signature Kramer Voyager is a tribute to my ferocity. Horns high, and sharp as lightning. This little alien creature dreams and screams big. She’s love at first flight…and you’ll never find another like her!”

The Lzzy Hale Voyager ships in a hard-shell guitar case, decorated with a lightning bolt. If you think you can handle it, it’s available now, priced £/$1,499 street. See Kramer for more details.