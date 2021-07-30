Korg adds emulations of miniKORG 700S, Prophecy and Triton Extreme to Korg Collection 3

Korg have announced an update to the Korg Collection, a collection of software emulations of classic Korg synthesizers. The miniKORG 700S, Prophecy and Triton Extreme are now available in software form for the first time.

These three iconic instruments join a collection of soft synths that includes favourites such as the M!, MS-20, Mono/Poly and the ARP Odyssey. The collection spans the '70s, '80s, '90s and '00s, taking in instruments from every era of KORG's history. Produced under the supervision of the synthesizers' original developers, the KORG Collection use KORG's CMT (Component Modeling Technology) to replicate the unique analogue feel of the original instruments.

Though the KORG Collection precisely models the circuitry of KORG's most famous instruments, KORG's software synths are not just reproductions, but offer some new features: all the synths are polyphonic, and include built-in effects and virtual path support.

(Image credit: Korg )

