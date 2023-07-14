Korg’s Nautilus AT brings aftertouch to the high-end workstation keyboard

Released in 2020, Korg’s Nautilus does a pretty good job of packing the power of the company’s Kronos keyboard into a streamlined package. Now we have an enhanced version to consider - Nautilus AT - which offers players a new avenue of expression via the inclusion of aftertouch.

Nautilus AT comes in 61- and 88-note configurations (unlike in the standard Nautilus range, there’s no 73-note model) and offers a tuned sound library that adds aftertouch-controlled effects to existing programs. Korg says that, in combination with the ‘initial’ touch and Dynamics knob, the aftertouch support unlocks the full potential of Nautilus’s nine sound engines and other production and performance features.

The 88-note Nautilus AT has a weighted RH3 keyboard that promises a piano-like feel, while the 61-note model plumps for a synth action keyboard that’s said to be light and responsive. Existing Nautilus owners, meanwhile, are being offered the option of having their keyboard upgraded to include the aftertouch support.

The Nautilus 61AT costs £2,075 and the Nautilus 88AT costs £2,750. Upgrades for the 61- and 88-note models cost £429 and £599 respectively. There’s no upgrade for the 73-note Nautilus.

Find out more on the Korg website.